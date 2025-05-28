Dhoni fan Danny Meitei scripts football glory at SAFF U-19

Guwahati, May 28: As a child, Danny Meitei Laishram idolised Mahendra Singh Dhoni and dreamt of making it big in cricket. But fate, and more importantly, his father, had different plans.

“My dad was keen that I take up football,” Danny recalls with a smile. “So, I switched, though I still love cricket.” That switch, as it turns out, may have been life-changing.

Today, at just 17, the Imphal-born midfielder is one of the brightest young footballers in the country, turning heads with his recent heroics at the SAFF Under-19 Championship 2025, where India emerged victorious in a nail-biting final against Bangladesh. Danny not only played a pivotal role in the campaign but also finished as the tournament’s top scorer, courtesy of a sensational hat-trick against Sri Lanka in India’s opener at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.

“That match was special,” Danny told The Assam Tribune from his home in Imphal. “To wear the national jersey and score a hat-trick—it's something I will never forget.”

Humble beginnings in Imphal

Danny's football journey began at the age of five on the dusty fields of his locality in Imphal. By 2019, his talent had caught the eye of coaches at Imphal City FC. “Things became serious then,” he says. “Coach Chencho Dorji came from Bhutan and worked with us for a year before moving to Sudeva Delhi. He later called me there, and I made my senior debut in the Durand Cup 2021.”

That marked the beginning of Danny’s steady rise. He was soon selected for the national U-17 camp and went on to be part of India’s SAFF U-17 Championship-winning team in 2022, later featuring in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023.

The Highlander dream

In March 2025, Danny fulfilled another long-held dream—making his Indian Super League (ISL) debut for NorthEast United FC.

“As a kid, I always wanted to play for NorthEast United. When I signed with them, it felt surreal,” he says.

Danny credits his growth to the guidance of coaches like Juan Pedro Benali and Naushad Moosa at NEUFC. “Benali sir, is more than a coach — he’s a mentor, a brother. That makes learning easy, especially when you make mistakes.”

He also cherishes his time under Bibiano Fernandes, the current U-19 national coach, with whom he has a longstanding relationship. “I played U-17 under him, so it felt very comfortable. He knows me well, and that helps on the field.”

A fan favourite

During the SAFF tournament in Arunachal Pradesh, Danny quickly became a crowd favourite. Local fans swarmed him for selfies and autographs and even asked for his jersey and Instagram handle. He obliged with a smile, never letting go of the match ball — a cherished memento from his hat-trick.

“It was incredible to see so much support for an age-group tournament. The love and warmth of the people in Itanagar were overwhelming.”

Football over cricket, but still a Dhoni fan

While Danny’s heart now beats for football, he hasn’t quite let go of his first love — cricket. His elder brother Daniel Meitei is a cricketer who represented Manipur in the U-19 category.

“Hopefully, he does well too,” Danny says, with a sibling’s pride.

Looking ahead

Danny has already impressed in the tournaments like the Governor’s Gold Cup and the Bordoloi Trophy. His performances for the NEUFC junior side have been particularly impressive.

Currently basking in the afterglow of India’s SAFF U-19 triumph, Danny knows the road ahead will be tougher — but he’s ready. “Life is good,” he says. “I just want to keep improving and make everyone proud.”

With his feet firmly on the ground and eyes set on bigger dreams, Danny Meitei is a name Northeast India — and indeed Indian football — will be hearing for years to come.