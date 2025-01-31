Manipur's Bindyarani shatters Chanu's record, wins gold at National Games

Guwahati, Jan 31: Manipur’s weightlifting star, S Bindyarani Devi, clinched gold in the women’s 55kg category at the ongoing National Games on Friday, setting a new national record in the snatch.

The Commonwealth silver medallist, Bindyarani, faced an early setback, failing her first snatch attempt at 83 kg.

However, she displayed remarkable determination, lifting 88 kg in her final attempt to break the previous national record of 86 kgs set by Mirabai Chanu. It may be mentioned that Mirabai's pet event is 49 kg. She competed in 55 kg only for a brief period.

Bindyarani's dominance continued in clean and jerk as well, where she successfully lifted 107 kg in her first attempt.

Although she faltered at 112 kg on her second attempt, she made a strong comeback with a 113 kg lift on her final try.

Her combined total of 201 kg was just one kilogram short of her national record of 202 kg.

Adding to Manipur’s success, L. Nilam Devi bagged the bronze medal, ensuring two podium finishes for the state.

Despite early struggles in the snatch, Nilam, with two unsuccessful attempts at 80 kg and 81 kg, successfully lifted 81 kg in her final attempt.

She then showed solid form in clean and jerk, lifting 98 kg and 101 kg before narrowly missing 104 kg in her last attempt.





