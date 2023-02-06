Manipur to host first international football tournament in March

Imphal, Feb 6: Manipur which is known for producing several great sportspersons from the region will be hosting its first official international football matches next month in a tri-nation friendly tournament involving Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan, besides the Indian team, at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here.

As per reports, the matches will be played on March 22, 24 and 26, which fall during the FIFA international window.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh announced that the state capital will host the international tournament at a press conference here in the presence of All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran.

"It is a great initiative by the AIFF leadership that we are getting to host international friendly matches in Manipur for the first time in history," Biren said.

Held a press conference with reference to AIFF Hoisting of TRI- Nation Tournament in Manipur along with officials of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and head coach of Indian National Football Team, Mr Igor Stimac. pic.twitter.com/rZiBIDTDv0 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 6, 2023

Biren assured that the Government of Manipur will do everything to provide the best facilities and facilitate in the successful organisation of the tournament.



He further highlighted the contribution of the several soccer players from the State who have made the country proud.

The 35,000 capacity Khuman Lampak Stadium where the matches will be held has been hosting I-League games. It hosted group stage matches of the prestigious Durand Cup in August last year.

The tri-nation friendly tournament is part of a series of matches that India will play in the FIFA international window to prepare for next year's Asian Cup.