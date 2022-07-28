Manipur to host Durand cup for the first time

Imphal, July 28: For the first time, Manipur will host the 131st edition of Durand Cup, Asia's oldest tournament, along with Assam, as Khuman Lampak main stadium in Imphal gets set to host 10 group games of the 131st Durand Cup, from August 18- September 5, 2022.

In connection with the upcoming historic event,Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today unveiled the Trophies for the 131st Edition of the Durand Cup 2022 here in presence of the state sports minister Govindas Konthoujam,Chief of Staff (Eastern Command) and Chairman Durand Organising Committee Lt Gen K K Repswal led top army officials.

Biren Singh, ex-professional footballer himself also appealed to the people of the State to come out and enjoy the matches and encourage the players and organizers of the Cup, who have brought the Cup to the State to provide exposure to the State's sporting talents.

Speaking on the occasion, Biren said, "It's a matter of great pride and privilege for me to be associated with this tournament. In 1981, I was part of the winning BSF team as a left wing defender who won the title by defeating JCT Phagwara."

So the Durand Cup matches happening in Imphal is like personally walking down the memory lane,he said."I wish the 131st edition of Durand Cup 2022 all the very best and I assure all support in making the tournament bigger and better than the previous years," he said,adding that Manipur is one of the States producing 42 ro 45 Indian Super League players,the highest number.

Highlighting the sacrifices of the Indian Army for the Nation,he said earlier, only a paltry amount was awarded which we have enhanced significantly this time to Rs 25 lakhs.

He said Manipur has the highest per capita officers in Armed forces in the country and further congratulated the Red Shield Division in their initiative to launch an outreach program to train and groom the youth of Manipur for entry into NDA, IMA and OTA and further assured assistance to the Red Shield Division.

Lauding the State's sporting prowess, the Chief Minister said Manipuri sportspersons are playing in various disciplines and bringing laurels for the nation.

The unveiling ceremony was also attended by state chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar,Major General Navin Sachdeva, Major General Sharawat, IGAR (South), Lieutenant General (Retd) K Himalaya Singh, distinguished guests from military and state administration, Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Footballer O Bembem,Padma Shri Awardee Rewben Mashangva, former Indian National player P Renedy Singh among others.

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup will be played at the five venues of Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal), Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati), Naihati Stadium (Naihati), Kishore Bharati Krirangan and Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Kolkata). The iconic Durand Cup trophies were flagged-off from Kolkata on July 19 and reached Guwahati in Assam on July 21.

Altogether 20 teams,including defending champions FC Goa and runners up from last year,Mohammedan Sporting, 11 teams from the Indian Super League, four Services teams, NEROA FC, TRAU FC, SUDEVA FC of Delhi and Rajasthan United FC will play in this edition of the Durand Cup.