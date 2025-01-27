Manipur opens medal tally at 38th National Games with gold in triathlon

Guwahati, Jan 27: Manipur celebrated a golden start at the 38th National Games on Sunday as Sarungbam Athouba Meitei clinched the first gold medal in the men’s individual triathlon.

Adding to the glory, Telheiba Soram secured the silver, marking a dominant 1-2 finish for the state.

Athouba completed the endurance race—a combination of swimming, cycling, and running—in an impressive time of 1:01:01.

Telheiba followed, clocking in at 1:02:10, while Maharashtra’s Parth Sachin Mirage claimed the bronze with a time of 1:02:14.

The triathlon event, which began two days ago, is one of the highlights of the National Games inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dehradun.

The games are set to run until January 30, with competitions taking place every alternate day.

Manipur’s male triathlon contingent includes Sarungbam Athouba Meitei from Imphal West, alongside Telheiba Soram and Bijenkumar Laikhuram from Imphal East.

The state’s female athletes—Nongmaithem Nelshi Devi, Swety Nongmaithem, and Maibam Binita Chanu—are also participating in triathlon and duathlon events, with Maibam serving as a reserve.

Athouba and Telheiba will compete in the men's and mixed relay duathlons, while Nelshi Devi and Sweety will represent the state in women's triathlon, duathlon, and mixed relay events.

Manipur’s strong showing at the triathlon underscores its athletes' determination and skill, setting a high standard for the National Games ahead.





Gold medalists Surungbam Athouba Meitei from Manipur, the champion of the Men’s Triathlon, and Dolly Devidas Patil from Maharashtra, the star of the Women’s Triathlon at the 38th National Games 2025, remind us of the power of determination and hard work. True champions! 💪🏅… pic.twitter.com/Nt5elZmwIR — Department of Sports, Government of Uttarakhand (@uksportsdept) January 27, 2025





