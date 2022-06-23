Manipur girls to represent India at Asian Bodybuilding Championship

Imphal, June 23: Two girls from Manipur will represent India at the 54th Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship-2022 to be held from July 15 to 21 in Maldives.

The two girls are Solimla Jajo (17) from Kasom Khullen village and Solan Jajo (17) from Leishi village.Both villages which were previously under Ukhrul district of Manipur, are now under Kamjong district of Manipur.

Solimla will participate in the 165 cm Senior Model Physique competition while Solan will be competing in the 160 cm Senior Model Physique event.

It may be noted that seven individuals including Solimla and Solan will represent team India at 54th Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship-2022.

Presently both the girl athletes who are from two financially poor families are undergoing intensive training under the guidance of a well known bodybuilder and instructor Leishangthem Robert Meitei at the Royal gymnasium in the Ukhrul district headquarters.

Both Solimla and Solan who cleared Class 12 examination recently, thanked their instructor Robert who runs Royal Gymnasium in Ukhrul town in Manipur, for giving proper training and guidance.

On their selection for the Asian championship, Solimla-a Miss Manipur title holder in her weight category in 2019 when she was studying Class 10, said,"I feel joy and happiness. I think things are possible if you are ready for it."

Solimla who also bagged 5th position in Federation cup, a national competition last year, said she is trying hard to bring a medal for the country from the upcoming competition.Her colleague Solan, who had started practicing Bodybuilding & Physique Sports from 2021, is aiming to become a fitness ambassador.

According to the instructor Robert, the first tribal bodybuilder from Manipur who represented India in the Junior Mr Asia 2019 was also a product from Royal Gymnasium Ukhrul which was given recognition by All Manipur Body Building Association in 2018.

Interestingly well wishers of the state including Deputy Commissioner of Ukhrul district, have started to contribute monetary help to support the two girls participation at the Asian championship.

It may be worth mentioning here that altogether 61 athletes of Body Builders Association of Ukhrul District have participated in 7 international, 12 National and numerous state level competitions.