Manipur coaches spread unity through volleyball

Guwahati, May 11: Amid the lingering unrest in Manipur, volleyball coach Konsam Veda Singh believes that sport remains the strongest unifier — a force that brings hope, healing, and brotherhood to communities torn apart by conflict.

The 31-year-old coach from Imphal West, despite facing disruptions due to the two-year-long violence in his home state, has remained steadfast in his mission: to train young players and inspire them to dream big.

“We suffered a lot,” said Veda Singh, a former state player, speaking to The Assam Tribune in Guwahati. “Kids stopped coming to training. That was a major worry.”

Yet, he didn’t give up. Singh runs the Heigrujam Volleyball Academy in Nambol (Imphal West), where he continued coaching even when attendance dropped.

“Sport is above conflict. It unites people. Since the clashes mostly occurred along district borders, we kept the academy open. We trained whoever came,” he recalled.

Today, the academy has 15 young players, including nine from the hill districts — a powerful reflection of unity through sport. “We see each other only as teammates. That’s what matters,” Singh said.

Just after returning to Imphal from Guwahati, Singh excitedly shared that three more kids from Nagaland would soon join his academy. “I’m happy to welcome them,” he added.

Notably, Singh trains neighborhood kids free of cost. “For me, it’s not about community or background. I only see how a player moves, receives the ball, or serves. That’s all that matters,” he said. His younger brother also plays volleyball, continuing the family’s passion for the sport.

Singh was one of 45 coaches from across India who took part in the FIVB Level 1 Coaches Course, which concluded in Guwahati on May 8. Organized by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) in partnership with the Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL), this was the first such global coaching certification held in India since 2019 — and was fully funded by the FIVB Volleyball Foundation.

“This was a fantastic experience,” Singh said. “Apart from the certificate, it boosted our confidence. I’m now even more determined to train the kids better.”

The course, which would otherwise cost around ₹2 lakh abroad, was made accessible to grassroots coaches — especially those who had earlier volunteered with BVL during their NIS internships. Among the 45 participants were 12 coaches from remote regions, including four women from Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Telangana. Others included coaches from Assam.

Volleyball finds space in football-crazy Manipur

In Manipur, where football dominates playgrounds and public imagination, volleyball is slowly carving out its space — thanks to passionate grassroots coaches like Veda Singh.

Another participant, Karnajit Singh from Thoubal district, echoed Veda’s sentiments. “We’ve suffered, and we’re lagging behind. But we want to do our best to build a new generation of players,” he said.

Coming from a sporting family, Karnajit trains youngsters at the District Sports Association. “Though I play badminton, football, and handball — volleyball is pure joy. It gives me happiness, and that drives me.”

Both coaches expressed deep admiration for course instructor G.E. Sridharan, a former India coach and Dronacharya Awardee, and gratitude to Abhijit Bhattacharya, former India volleyball captain and founder of BVL, for making the opportunity possible.