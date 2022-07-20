84 years of service to the nation
Sports

Manipur athlete bags silver at 54th Asian Physique Sports Champ

By Correspondent
Manipur athlete bags silver at 54th Asian Physique Sports Champ
Imphal,July 20: Solimlo Jajo and Solan Jajo from Manipur who represented team India at the ongoing 54th Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship-2022 in Maldives, have been awarded silver medal and 4th position in the same category.


Solimla Jajo, aged 17 from Kasom Khullen village won the silver medal in the 165 cm Senior Model Physique competition while her 17-year-old colleague Solan Jajo from Leishi village secured 4th position in the 160 cm Senior Model Physique category. Kasom Khullen and Leishi villages are under Kamjong district .

In all, seven individuals including Solimla and Solan represented team India at the 7-day 54th Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship-2022 which is scheduled to conclude on July 21.

Both the athletes underwent intensive training prior to the Maldives competition under the guidance of instructor L Robert at Royal gymnasium in Ukhrul, 85 km north of Imphal.

On getting the titles at an Asian championship, instructor Robert said, "I am indeed delighted and happy to be their Coach, we have proven those naysayers wrong by showing that even the hilly athletes also can excel in the international arena."

"Usually bodybuilding by women in a place like ours (a hill region) was meant a taboo in our society but now we have prove them wrong by telling that bodybuilding is a lifestyle or can be kept as a profession," added the instructor of Royal Gymnasium which had produced 3 international athletes from Moreh and 3 international athletes from Ukhrul.

Instructor Robert on behalf of the two athletes also thanked everyone who helped the two young girls financially and morally.

According to Robert, the first tribal bodybuilder from Manipur who represented India in the Junior Mr Asia 2019 was also a product from Royal Gymnasium Ukhrul which was given recognition by All Manipur Body Building Association in 2018.

Solimla-a Miss Manipur title holder in her weight category in 2019 when she was studying Class 10, said, "I feel joy and happiness. I think things are possible if you are ready for it." On the other hand Solan is aiming to become a fitness ambassador in future. Both athletes are arriving here on July 23.

