Manipur among top 7 states in medal tally of 37th National Games

Imphal, Nov 9: Manipur became the only state from Northeast India to find a place among the country’s top 7 states in the medal tally of the 37th National Games hosted by Goa, by bagging 82 medals (30 gold, 22 silver, 30 bronze) till the filing of the report.

Manipur’s Khoirom Rejiya Devi bagged another bronze medal in women’s individual time trial completion this morning (November 9). She clocked 48m:49.08s. The gold and silver medals of the competition went to Monika Jat and Kavita Siyang of Rajasthan.

On Wednesday, the tiny state of Manipur from India’s Northeastern region bagged two more medals, including one gold from Judo (mixed team) and one silver from Men’s football, to secure 6th position after Maharashtra, Services, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka in the medal tally of the ongoing 37th National Games. Maharashtra bagged a total of 212 medals including 73 gold, 65 silver and 74 bronze.

Manipur's judo mixed team which won gold on Wednesday are L Jagadish and Th Ningthemba in the men's category, H Birkamal, H Sobhashini, T Inunganbi and L Roshini in the women's category.

In men’s football, the Manipur team lost to Services with a score of 1-3 in the final match of the 37th National Games and settled with silver. The state’s women football team had also already lost to Odisha in a tie-break (3-5) in their final match on November 5.

Manipur won the maximum number of medals from Wushu (18 medals including 9 gold, 7 silver, and 2 bronze) followed by Judo (9 medals including 5 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze).

Other Northeastern state such as Assam has so far bagged 56 medals including 14 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze (secured 11th position in medal tally) while Arunachal Pradesh secured 13 medals including 6 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze (occupies 21st position). Mizoram won 5 medals including 2 gold and 3 silver (27th position) while Nagaland bagged 8 medals including 1 gold,3 silver and 4 bronze (29th position). Tripura managed to get one silver and occupied the 32nd position in the medal tally.

Around 500 persons, including 406 players, 76 coaches, 56 team managers, 22 officials and others, representing the state in 26 disciplines out of 48 disciplines in the ongoing 37th Goa National Games, 2023 which is scheduled to conclude on November 9, 2023. In the last 36th National Games in Gujarat, Manipur bagged 50 medals (20 gold, 10 silver, 20 bronze).