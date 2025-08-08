Man of few words, master of the game: Khalid Jamil head coach of Indian national football team

Guwahati, Aug 8: He rarely makes headlines with words, but Khalid Jamil has long let his work do the talking. A man of few public statements, his pre- and post-match press conferences often end in under five minutes. Yet on the touchline and in the locker room, he has earned a reputation as one of Indian football’s most trusted tacticians.

Now, the soft-spoken coach is set for his biggest assignment yet — as the head coach of the Indian national football team.

Jamil’s coaching journey has been defined by quiet resilience and an ability to punch above expectations. From steady stints at Mumbai FC to scripting one of Indian football’s most celebrated underdog stories with Aizawl FC, the 48-year-old has consistently delivered with limited resources.

In 2016, Aizawl FC had just been reinstated into the I-League after relegation. Jamil took over a squad built around local talents and guided them to a historic league title in the 2016–17 season, beating giants like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal along the way.

“Khalid Jamil is one of the best Indian coaches, and the best ever coach Aizawl FC has had,” Hmingthana Zadeng, sporting director of the club, told The Assam Tribune . “He is unique in his working style and a very dedicated person. His next job will be tough, but I believe he will overcome the hurdles and do well for the national team.”

Jamil's impact has extended beyond just results. His mentorship has changed lives — especially of young coaches like Subam Rabha from Assam, who worked closely with him during their time at NorthEast United FC.

“When I couldn’t afford the fee for my coaching course, Khalid sir quietly paid for it. That moment changed my life,” said Subam, now heading youth development at Odisha FC.

Subam recalled Jamil paying Rs 10,000 out of his pocket so that he could pursue the AFC B License. “He fights for his players, and in return, the players fight for him. He taught me that football is not just about formations or matchdays, but about being a better human.”

Jamil's playing career, though promising, was marred by injuries. A midfielder, he began at Mahindra United in 1997, went on to play for Air India, and earned a national team call-up. However, recurring injuries cut his playing days short.

Turning to coaching in 2009, he spent seven seasons at Mumbai FC, helping them stay afloat in the I-League with minimal resources. After Aizawl’s fairytale, he had brief spells with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan before joining the ISL setup.

In 2020–21, Jamil made history with NorthEast United FC, becoming the first Indian coach to take a team to the ISL playoffs following a ten-match unbeaten run. He later joined Jamshedpur FC in 2023 and led them to the ISL semifinals in his debut full season.

Jamil’s first test as national coach will come at the CAFA Nations Cup later this month — a tournament that could set the tone for his reign.

Whether he speaks or not, one thing is certain — Khalid Jamil’s journey in Indian football is far from ordinary. And now, the quiet man of Indian football stands at the centre of its biggest stage.