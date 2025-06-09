Macron inks new contract with NEUFC, to stay with Highlanders till 2028

Guwahati, June 9: NorthEast United FC announced midfielder Macarton Nickson has extended his contract with NorthEast United FC and will stay with the Highlanders until the end of the 2028 season.

Since breaking into the first team in the 2023–24 season, he has made 43 appearances for the club across competitions. In the 133rd Durand Cup final, he came on at half-time and played a pivotal role in turning the game on its head as NorthEast United FC won the first major silverware in their history.

In the 2024-25 season, along with Mayakkannan and Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Macarton formed a fulcrum of the Highlanders’ midfield, controlling the game’s tempo and dictating terms with flair.

Macarton, 21, scored his first-ever ISL goal in a 5-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC in front of NorthEast faithfuls. He also contributed a goal and an assist against Mumbai City in a 3-0 away victory.

Macarton’s consistent performance throughout the season earned him his first senior India national call-up for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Bangladesh in March 2025. Currently, he is part of the 29-member India U-23 probables for two exposure games in Tajikistan, to be played later this month.

“I feel grateful to be here, and I would like to stay here for a long time. I’ve improved a lot under head coach Juan Pedro Benali and assistant coach Naushad Moosa in two years. I am sure under his and our coaching staff’s guidance, I would develop into a better player,” Macarton said before adding, “The Durand Cup victory and being called up to the national team were the highlights of the season that passed, and I am looking forward to creating more memorable moments with this team.”

“Macarton is a brilliant, fleet-footed midfielder who has grown immensely. It is pleasing to see how much he has matured and grown as a player, and I am delighted that he has extended his stay with NorthEast United FC. I cannot wait to see him become one of the most influential Indian midfielders,” Juan Pedro Benali, head coach of NorthEast United FC, said.

“Macarton has become a vital cog in our team. His senior national team call-up reflects the hard work he’s put in and the progress he has made. We have the right environment for him to flourish further,” Mandar Tamhane, CEO, NorthEast United FC, said.