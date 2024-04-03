LSG pacer Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL 2024 with injury

Lucknow, April 3: Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) fast bowler Shivam Mavi has been ruled out for rest of the IPL 2024 due to injury, the franchise said on Wednesday.

The Lucknow based franchise, however, hasn't revealed the replacement for Mavi yet.

"He has been a key part of the squad for the season, hence we as well as Shivam are disappointed that his season has come to an end so soon. The franchise will continue to support Shivam and is committed to aiding him in his recovery process. We wish him a swift and complete return, and are sure he will be back fitter and stronger," the LSG statement read.

The right arm fast bowler, who was with Gujarat Titans in 2023, joined LSG after the auction in December for Rs 6.4 crore.

Mavi, who has been part of the camp since pre-season, hadn't played a single match this season. "I will miss it a lot. I came here after an injury and thought I will get to play matches for the team. But unfortunately, I will have to go, because I have an injury."

"A cricketer has to be mentally strong for this. If you have an injury like this, how do you come back and how do you take care of it. We have a very good team here," said Mavi in a video posted by LSG on social media.

LSG, currently sitting fourth with two wins in thee outings, will play host to Gujarat Titans on April 7 at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium.