Lovlina reveals how pressure can lead to stress on athletes

Guwahati, Sept 15: Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain addressed the challenges athletes face while representing the country in global sporting events, during her participation in The Assam Tribune Dialogue 2024 in Guwahati on September 14.

Speaking in a panel discussion titled ‘Sports for Social Inclusion and Holistic Development’, Lovlina emphasised the intense pressure that can take a toll on sportspersons' mental well-being.



“Sometimes the pressure is so overwhelming that it becomes stress and enters our mind, making it difficult to perform,” Lovlina said. She also stressed the importance of enjoying sports and encouraging athletes to do better without being burdened by external expectations.

Comparing the situation with athletes from other countries, Lovlina noted, "Whether they win a medal or not, there is less buzz around them, allowing them to perform freely. We should take sports normally and encourage players to enjoy the game."



Recalling her early struggles, Lovlina reflected on the gender biases she faced as a young girl in Golaghat. “Many thought I couldn’t achieve what I have today. But my parents always supported me, and that made a huge difference,” she shared.



Lovlina, who won a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is only the third Indian pugilist to do so after Vijender Singh (2008, Beijing) and Mary Kom (2012, London), expressed how Mary Kom had inspired her. “During my formative years, like many girls, I was inspired by Mary didi. I was determined to succeed, and I did. Times are changing now, and more girls are taking up sports as a career,” she said, adding that she believes girls today are capable of excelling in sports.

Devajit Saikia on the changing face of Assam cricket

Also present at the discussion was BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia, who provided insight into the transformation of cricket in Assam. Saikia, a former cricketer himself, highlighted the efforts taken to eliminate corruption in team selection and financial management.



“We had to make cricket free from corruption and address financial issues. We have professionalized the system, and the change is evident,” Saikia said. He mentioned the establishment of the 91 Yards Club under the Assam Cricket Association’s (ACA) umbrella, which will soon be expanding into other sports and socio-economic activities.



Saikia also mentioned upcoming developments, including plans for football academies and golf courses, and the club's involvement in the Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL), with a goal of adopting 10 teams. Additionally, he pointed out the success of the Assam Premier Club Championship, which boasts 400 clubs and over 8,000 registered cricketers.

The session was moderated by senior journalist and author Mrinal Talukdar. Former Indian volleyball captain Abhijit Bhattacharya was the other speaker in the session.

The Assam Tribune Dialogue 2024 highlighted the importance of promoting sports and fostering talent while addressing the social and systemic challenges that athletes face.

