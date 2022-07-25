Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment during her training for Commonwealth Games

Guwahati, July 25: Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain in a tweet alleged mental harassment during her training for Commonwealth Games.

This comes just 8 days ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Borgohain alleged that her coaches have been denied entry to the Commonwealth Games premises while another one has been sent home.

She says two of her coaches who helped her win an Olympic medal were not being allowed to take part in her training for CWG 2022.

According to her, one of her coaches, Sandhya Gurung, was not allowed to enter Commonwealth village, Birmingham, while her other coach was sent back to India due to which she has not been able to focus on her training.

She further called for the politics to be kept aside and let her focus on her training and winning a medal for the country.



