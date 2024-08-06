Lovlina apologises to nation, promises stronger comeback

GUWAHATI, Aug 6: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has issued a heartfelt apology to the nation following her defeat at the Paris Olympics 2024, where she was unable to secure a medal.

Expressing deep regret, Lovlina extended a special apology to the people of Assam, who have consistently supported and prayed for her.

"I really want to say sorry to the entire nation that I couldn’t bring a medal home this time. Especially to the people of Assam who always pray for me no matter what. I will work harder and come back stronger than ever next time. This isn’t over, looking for a fresh start once again," Lovlina stated.



The eighth-seed Lovlina, competing in the women’s 75kg event, lost the quarterfinal bout by a 4:1 split decision to Li Qian of China, the reigning Asian Games champion.



Lovlina, a Tokyo 2020 bronze winner, would have assured a medal by winning this fight. In Olympic boxing, two bronze medals are awarded, one each to the losing semifinalists.



In her opening bout, Lovlina registered a convincing 5:0 victory against Sunniva Hofstad of Norway.



She also expressed her gratitude towards her coaches, support staff, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Assam Government, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Reliance Sports Foundation, IOS Sports and all her sponsors for their unwavering support and encouragement.



Despite the setback, Lovlina remains determined to return stronger and achieve her goals in the future. Lovlina is now 26 years old and if she continues to work hard on her fitness, she can go up to the next Olympics scheduled to be held in 2028 in Los Angeles.



Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also boosted her morale by terming her a ‘golden girl’.



“Chin up Lovlina. Though our golden girl @LovlinaBorgohai put up a clinical display against Li Qian but missed slightly in qualifying for the semifinal of #Paris2024. We are proud of you, Lovlina! Good luck for #LA28,” the CM posted on social media platforms.

BFI secretary general Hemanta Kumar Kalita who was in Paris to support the Indian contingent is also upbeat with Lovlina.



“She may lose this bout but Lovlina has achieved something which not many have done in India. We are so proud of her and we will extend any kind of support to her to bring glory in future. I hope she will bounce back stronger,” Kalita told The Assam Tribune.

