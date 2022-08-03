84 years of service to the nation
Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in men's 109kg

By PTI
Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in mens 109kg
Birmingham, Aug 3: India's Lovepreet Singh won a bronze in men's 109 kg to continue the country's medal rush in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old from Punjab lifted a total of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium. He lifted 163kg in snatch.

Junior Nyabeyeu of Cameroon claimed the gold medal with a total lift of 361 kg, while Jack Opeloge of Samoa bagged the silver by lifting 358 kg in the event.

India have so far won eight weightlifting medals, including three gold, in the showpiece.

PTI


AASU locks up Raha ASEB office alleging power supply irregularities

AASU locks up Raha ASEB office alleging power supply irregularities

Camp of newly formed militant group busted in Karbi Anglong; 3 held

Camp of newly formed militant group busted in Karbi Anglong; 3 held

Morigaon hospital

Morigaon hospital's image featured in Indian postal stamp map

