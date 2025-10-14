Legacy in motion: Peter Rasmussen watches son shine at BWF World Juniors in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 14: A young boy studies old YouTube clips of his father – the precise steps, the graceful movement, the rhythmic footwork. On the court on Monday, those very moves come alive again, only this time, it’s the son who’s gliding across the floor.

It’s not just another father-son story.

Peter Rasmussen, the celebrated Danish badminton player who famously broke Asia’s two-decade dominance by winning the men’s singles title at the 1997 IBF World Championships, is in Guwahati this week – not as a player, but as a proud father watching his son, Simon, compete in the BWF World Junior Championships.

For the elder Rasmussen, it’s a new chapter – the quiet satisfaction of seeing his legacy live on. For Simon, it’s the thrill of carrying a name that once shook the badminton world.

After his first-round victory on Monday against England’s Anish Nair – a 15-12, 15-9 win – Simon looked both relieved and content.

“I was a bit nervous going into the match because it was the first round,” Simon told The Assam Tribune. “I often feel tense at the beginning of tournaments, but I think I coped quite well today.”

Growing up in a badminton family, Simon has never been too far from the game.

“I grew up with badminton – it’s a big part of who I am,” he said, smiling. “My elder brother, younger sister, my parents, even my grandparents – everyone has played. We are a badminton family.”

Having a father who’s one of Denmark’s greats brings both advantages and expectations. But Simon sees it as an opportunity more than a burden.

“He’s taught me how to handle pressure, how to focus on the next point whether I’m playing badly or well,” Simon said. “We’ve trained a lot together in different halls. I’ve also watched many of his matches, especially the 1997 World Championship final. What I admire most is his footwork – the way he moves. I try to adapt that fluency in my own game.”

While Peter is his primary coach, Simon says his mother plays a different but equally important role.

“She’s more of a supporter,” he said with a grin. “She knows the game but not the analysis like my father does. But she’s always there for me.”

For Peter, the shift from being a player to being a father-coach has been both emotional and fulfilling. “The most important thing is that you enjoy the game,” he said, watching his son pack up after the match. “When you enjoy playing, you handle pressure better. I’m not thinking so much about results. It’s the development process that matters most. If he keeps focusing on that, he’ll become the best version of himself.”

Peter also knows the importance of letting Simon find his own path.

Asked what he admires most about his son – as a person and a player – Peter didn’t hesitate.

“He’s very humble,” the former world champion said softly. “He fights hard, he has strong legs, he’s fast – that’s good. But what I like most is his attitude.”

For both father and son, this is their first trip to India, and they are determined to make the most of it – on court and beyond.

“Right now, I’m just training and improving my game,” Simon said. “I’ve mostly played in Denmark so far, but I hope to compete in the European circuit in the next year or two – play Future Series, Challenges, and build up from there.”

As the day’s play wound down and the lights dimmed at the Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, Peter watched his son stretch and laugh with team-mates – a sight that must feel like deja vu.

Two generations, one passion – and a quiet legacy being passed, rally by rally.