Learning art of handling emotions through football

Guwahati, Oct 25: For Juan Pedro Benali, the head coach of NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), football isn’t just a sport—it’s his life. The seasoned coach, with a rich history across leagues in Europe, Africa, and Asia, credits football for transforming his life, instilling resilience, and teaching him the art of handling emotions.

Benali’s reflections reveal the depth of his connection to the sport and his relentless drive to succeed.

"I’m indebted to football," Benali shares candidly. "It has shaped me. Though I’m losing my hair or I haven’t been able to spend time with family because of football, it has given me everything.”

“You win a game, and the next morning, you’re already thinking about the next one. You lose a game, and by morning, you're focused on not losing again. It’s a life of constant emotion."

Having started his own football journey later than most, Benali never experienced formal academy training, yet he became a junior professional by 16 and turned to coaching by 23. Now at 55, he’s spent over three decades living and breathing football. "Football is my life. A season ago, I decided to take a break, and it turned out to be the worst year of my life. I couldn’t stay away," he admits.

Reflecting on his evolving approach to the sport, Benali acknowledges that age and experience have changed him.

"When I started, I was highly emotional — shouting all the time, focusing on the negatives. But experience teaches you when to motivate, when to make a joke, and when to stay calm. Sometimes, even if you’re not angry, you have to show it to the players. It’s the image you give."

But for Benali, success goes beyond just match statistics. His years of international experience have taught him the importance of adapting to different cultures and perspectives. "Understanding different cultures is crucial," he says.

"It’s not easy, but you start to learn new things. Football isn’t just a game — it’s a way to constantly grow and adapt."

As his team prepares to take on a formidable Jamshedpur FC side, Benali acknowledges the challenge ahead and praises Jamshedpur’s head coach, Khalid Jamil. "When you look at a coach, don’t judge based on nationality. Khalid Jamil is a very good coach and a good person. Jamshedpur’s position on the table isn’t by chance; it’s the result of hard work. It will be a tough game — strong tactically and a great watch for the fans."

Although NEUFC have struggled in the league this season, Benali sees room for improvement. Despite some early leads, his side has conceded too many goals, a factor that he is keenly focused on addressing. "We’re hungry for blood… we’re the wolves. We need to win. The points are important, yes, but conceding two goals per match is too much. If we can decrease that number, we’ll do well. Every game is a must-win for us."

Benali joined the Guwahati-based side after spending his managerial and football executive careers in Spain, Morocco, Qatar, Tunisia, the UAE, Japan and Finland. Benali helped the John Abraham-owned side to win the Durand Cup this year, the first major trophy the club has won in its 10 years.