'Leadership wasn't a sudden surprise': Riyan Parag on captaining RR

Guwahati, March 25: Assam’s own Riyan Parag, leading Rajasthan Royals for the first three matches of this IPL season, has expressed his gratitude to the team management, regular captain Sanju Samson, and head coach Rahul Dravid for their faith in him.

Reflecting on his journey from a 17-year-old player to captaining the Royals, Riyan said, “It’s a big thing for me. The trust shown by the team management, Sanju bhai, and Rahul Sir has been great, even though I have only captained the Assam state team before.”

Tomorrow, he will lead the Royals in their first home match in Guwahati against Kolkata Knight Riders. Addressing the press on Tuesday, the 23-year-old revealed that the leadership role was not an abrupt surprise. “I was gradually made to understand that this situation may arise, so I was mentally prepared,” he said.

Riyan’s first outing as Royals' skipper on March 23 was one to forget, as the team fell short against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring thriller. Chasing a mammoth 286, the Royals were bowled out for 242, handing SRH their first win of the tournament.

“That day, I wasn’t scared of the big score; all I was thinking about was how to control the flow of runs. But cricket is a game of uncertainties, and on some days, things just don’t go your way,” he said.

Speaking about the team’s preparations, the hard-hitting all-rounder added, “Today, we had a meeting about the pitch and the combination we need to play to suit it. Now, we just need to execute better.”

With Guwahati serving as Rajasthan Royals’ second home, he emphasised the advantage of familiar conditions. “We have trained and played here before. The crowd support, as always, will be fantastic!”

With a young and dynamic squad, Rajasthan Royals will be eager to put in a strong performance. Fans in Guwahati can expect an electrifying contest as Riyan leads his team in front of a home crowd.