Kotian, Deshpande form second-highest 10th wicket partnership in Ranji Trophy history

Mumbai, Feb 27: Mumbai all-rounders Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande on Tuesday stitched the second-highest tenth-wicket partnership in the Ranji Trophy history during the quarterfinal match against Baroda at the BKC Ground, here.

Kotian and Deshpande combined to accumulate 232 runs for the 10th wicket, falling just short by one run of the 233-run record set by Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh for Delhi against Mumbai during the 1991-92 season.

Teaming up for the last wicket in Mumbai’s second innings at 337/9 overnight score, Kotian reached his century in 115 deliveries by scoring a single, whereas Deshpande also reached the milestone with a remarkable century off 112 balls, marking him as Mumbai's first number 11 centurion.

Additionally, this duo became only the second pair to achieve First-Class centuries batting at No. 10 and No. 11 in the same innings. Chandu Sarwate and Shute Banerjee, were the first pair to achieve the feat in 1946 during Surrey v Indians match at the Oval.

Deshpande's innings came to an end for a well-made 123 off Ninad Rathva as Mumbai posted a mammoth 569 runs on board, setting a daunting target of 606 runs for Baroda.