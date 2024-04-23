Kothari, Sitwala win silver and bronze medals in World Match play Billiards

Mumbai, April 22: India's ace cue sports exponents, Sourav Kothari and Dhruv Sitwala, won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the World Match play Billiards Championship played at Carlow, Ireland. The Kolkata based Kothari tripped at the final hurdle, losing rather tamely to Englishman David Causier 2-8 in the best of 15 frame, 100 up final played on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the semi finals, India No. 2 Kothari, defeated compatriot and National Champion and India No. 1 Sitwala 7-3 in the best of 13 frame all Indian contest. Causier tamed countryman Martin Goodwill 7-2 to book his place in the final.

In the quarter finals, the left handed Mumbai based Sitwala brushed aside the challenge of England’s fancied cueist Robert Hall 6-4 while Kothari sidelined reigning World champion Peter Gilchrist, recording a 6-4 win to set up an all Indian semi final encounter.

In the other last eight matches, Causier was in great form and blanked host country’s Aidan Murray 6-0, while Goodwill prevailed over Peter Sheehan 6-2.

Results:

Quarter finals: Sourav Kothari beat Peter Gilchrist 6-4; Dhruv Sitwala beat Robert Hall 6-4; David Causier beat Aidan Murray 6-0; Martin Goodwill beat Peter Sheehan 6-2.

Semi finals: Sourav Kothari beat Dhruv Sitwala 7-3; David Causier beat Martin Goodwill 7-2.

Final: David Causier beat Sourav Kothari 8-2.