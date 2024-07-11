Kokrajhar all set to host Durand Cup matches

Kokrajhar is all set to play host to Asia’s oldest football tournament—the 133rd edition of the prestigious Durand Cup—from July 30. This time with double enthusiasm, especially after last year’s grand success.

Guwahati, Jul 11:

Along with Kolkata, Jamshedpur and Shillong, Kokrajhar will be the venue for this century-old football tournament. Last year, Kokrajhar witnessed house-full stands, prompting the organisers to offer them the responsibility of hosting the matches.

NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, BSF FT and the local outfit Bodoland FC will play their group matches at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar. The venue will also host one semifinal on August 21. In the first match on July 30, Bodoland FC will place against NorthEast United FC.

Renovated Stadium:

The Kokrajhar SAI Stadium has been renovated with an upgraded drainage system.

“We have done several renovation works, including the sand layers and better drainage system. There will not be a problem for water-logging,” Assam Football Association (AFA) secretary Sangrang Brahma told The Assam Tribune.

Brahma also claimed the grass turf of Kokrajhar ground is now one of the best in the Northeast region. The stadium has a capacity of 12,000.

Last year, football fans thronged the stadium in great numbers, braving heavy rain. “There were heavy downpours, but the fans stayed back to watch the match. I was surprised to see women with babies clutched on their shoulders, braving the rain. That’s a great scene for football,” said a member of the organising committee.

Trophy tour:

Meanwhile, the Trophy Tour started on Thursday. The trophies of the Durand Cup will travel to five places in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). On Thursday, the trophies will be unveiled in Udalguri and on Friday, it will be held in Tamulpur and on Saturday it will take place in Mushalpur, Baksa. On Sunday, the trophies will be unveiled in Kokrajhar in the presence of several dignitaries including Assam sports minister Nandita Gorlosa. And on the next day, Monday, the Trophy Tour will reach Kajalgaon, Chirang.

Along with the Trophy Tour, an exhibition match will take place in each venue.