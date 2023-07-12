Knowing Tadang Minu, the boxing lady of Arunachal

Guwahati, July 12: Dr Tadang Minu has played a major role in uplifting the boxing scene in Arunachal Pradesh. As the state is hosting the first-ever national boxing championship in the form of the 5th National Junior Boxing Championship in Itanagar, Minu is a proud lady.

“It's a great moment for us to be hosting this national event. Arunachal has improved a lot in boxing today," Minu, president of the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA), said.

Minu herself has been a boxer at the national level and is a contemporary of Mary Kom. In fact, her last bout was against Mary Kom way back in 2004.

Now a coach and an educator, in 2021, Minu became the second Indian and the first Indian woman to be included in the Coaches Committee of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Compared to the past, Minu is hopeful for the Arunachal boxers now. “Now they are much more equipped to fight and win bouts and medals at the national and international levels. But we need to improve further," she added.

Regarding her experience as a member of the Coaches Committee in the AIBA, she said: “It has been a great experience to be a part of the team. We are learning things and trying to upgrade the coaching status throughout India."

Currently, she is the head of the department (i/c) of Physical Education at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Itanagar and is the chairperson of the Boxing Federation of India’s Women’s Commission.

Recently, she also qualified as an international technical official during the World Championship in New Delhi.

Reflecting on her journey, life hasn't been easy for Minu. And being a woman, things become even more difficult. But for Minu, she remained focused on her goals.

“Yes, definitely, there will be hurdles in the path. But I was focused on what I wanted to do. If your mind and concept are clear, nothing can hold you back. That's how I achieved my goals," she added.

And her mantra in life has been very simple. “I have struggled a lot in the journey so far. I would say... just try to be happy and do good things. Try to help others, and that will make you happy," she reckoned.

“Apart from that, boxing is in my blood. Whatever I am today or will be tomorrow, it will be because of boxing."

Minu also suggests that more youngsters, especially women, should come out for sports.

Looking back:

After her boxing and studies in various places in the country, Minu returned to Arunachal in 2016 and started training young boxers.

Before that, she went to the Sports Authority of India’s NIS-Eastern Centre in Kolkata for a diploma in boxing coaching and pursued her Bachelor's in Physical Education and a Master's degree from Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev University in Punjab.

Later, she became the first woman from Arunachal to be awarded a PhD in Physical Education. She received this honour from Visva Bharati Santiniketan, West Bengal, in 2017.