Knight backs Charlie Dean recall for remaining T20Is against India

Bristol, July 2: After England’s second consecutive T20I defeat to India, former captain Heather Knight has called for decisive changes to the playing XI, urging the inclusion of bowling all-rounder Charlie Dean for the remainder of the T20I series against India.

England slumped to a 24-run loss in the second T20I at Bristol on Tuesday, leaving them 2-0 down in the five-match series and staring at the prospect of their first bilateral T20I series defeat at home since 2023.

While England showed signs of improvement compared to their opening defeat, Knight believes adjustments are essential to better counter a powerful Indian batting line-up.

"Charlie Dean is one of your best five bowlers and she needs to play. She is a brilliant match-up against Smriti Mandhana with a real good strike rate in the past in the Powerplay taking wickets and she is great in the field, so I imagine Charlie Dean will come in. For me she would have started the series as she is an exceptional player," Knight told Sky Sports.

Knight, currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, pointed out that Linsey Smith, who has struggled to make an impact so far in the series, could be the player to make way for Dean’s return.

"You either go with two seamers and you rest one of the seamers, or Linsey Smith has had a tough couple of games off the back of a good series against the West Indies. She has looked vulnerable, she probably hasn't changed pace as much as conditions warranted and she hasn't been quite as accurate as she was in the West Indies," Knight noted.

Beyond selection matters, Knight urged England to stay positive and avoid retreating into their shells after two tough outings.

"I think it is important that they don't go into their shells and that spirits remain high. You can't feel sorry for yourself and that is the main thing they (team management) will pass on. You can't feel down, and we are still in this series. Yes we can improve on this; yes, we can do this better, and they will try and build that confidence back up," Knight said.

