KKR release leaves Bangladesh pacer without IPL pay, insurance won’t apply

Kolkata, Jan 6: Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is unlikely to receive any financial compensation following his release by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the instructions of the BCCI, despite having no role in the circumstances that led to the termination of his IPL contract.

“The salaries of all IPL players are insured. For foreign international players, normally the franchise pays if he is injured after joining the camp or during the course of the tournament. Normally up to 50% is paid from insurance. It is better for India's injured centrally contracted cricketers who normally get paid by the BCCI,” an IPL source said on condition of anonymity.

Mustafizur’s case, however, does not fall under standard insurance clauses. Since his release was not due to injury or cricketing reasons linked to participation in the league, KKR are not contractually obliged to compensate him.

“In case of an insurance claim, this current situation isn't covered so KKR are under no official obligation to pay a penny. It is unfortunate but Mustafizur doesn't have much option but to take a legal route and that too IPL comes under Indian law jurisdiction. No overseas cricketer would want to go through this or take the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) route,” the source said.

The source added that the broader geopolitical context further discourages legal action. “The Indo-Bangladesh political scenario is way more fluid than Indo-Pak and it can change next year, so why would one take the risk of legal recourse,” the source added.

Mustafizur was bought by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction after a competitive bidding war involving Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Following his release from KKR, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not spell out specific reasons for the decision, stating only that it was necessitated by “the developments all around.”

In response, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has reportedly demanded that Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches be shifted from India to Sri Lanka.

The episode has triggered debate over player rights, particularly as Mustafizur neither withdrew voluntarily nor faced any disciplinary or professional allegations.

However, sources indicate that the existing insurance and contractual framework leaves little scope for compensation.

As things stand, despite being a high-value acquisition and having no breach attributed to him, Mustafizur appears set to walk away empty-handed, highlighting the limited protections available to players in situations driven by political and administrative considerations rather than sport.









PTI