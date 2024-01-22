KIYG 2023: Delhi in second spot with two gold; Punjab, Gujarat, Manipur open gold medal account

Chennai, Jan 21: Hosts Tamil Nadu and Delhi clinched two gold medals each while Punjab, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Manipur added one each to their tally on the second day of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on Sunday.

Navyaa S.H clinched the day’s first gold in girls’ traditional yoga and fencer Arlin A.V bagged the boys' Sabre gold defeating Haryana’s Lakshya Badser 15-14 to take Tamil Nadu’s tally to four gold and two bronze. Delhi jumped to the second spot in the medals tally after their judokas clinched two of the five gold medals on offer and also bagged two silver medals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Tannu Mann defeated statemate Jaanvi Yadav to clinch the girls' 48kg gold while Anurag Sagar added the boys' 55kg top spot by beating Punjab’s Nakul Arora. Deeksha bagged the silver medal in the girls' 44kg category after going down against Ankita N of Gujarat. Chandigarh’s Sapna (girls' 40kg) and Punjab’s Shivansh Vashisht (boys' 50kg) clinched the other gold medals on offer.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu’s Navyaa S.H. added a second gold medal from Yogasana to the state’s tally by clinching the top spot in girls' Traditional Yoga category with a total score of 64.75. West Bengal’s Aranya Hutait (64.42 points) and Ritu Mondal (63.5 points) clinched the silver and bronze respectively.

In the fencing competition being played at TNPESU, Manipur’s K. Abhinash defeated Tejas Patil of Maharashtra in the boys' Foil final.

In the Kabaddi competition, defending boys' champion Haryana set up a summit clash against Rajasthan with a facile 45-28 win over Maharashtra. Rajasthan had earlier beaten Tamil Nadu 41-23 in the other semi-final.