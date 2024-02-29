KIUG 2023: Chandigarh University men, Adamas University women clinch badminton team golds

Guwahati, Feb 28: Chandigarh University men upset top seed Jain University 3-1 to clinch the badminton team gold while Adamas University bagged the women’s team title in the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023, Ashtalakshmi, at the National Centre of Excellence, here on Wednesday.

Boasting of squad that included TOPS development group member Maisnam Meiraba Luwang and member of the Indian squad at the just concluded Badminton Asia Team Championships, Suraj Goala, Chandigarh University lost the opening singles but then came back strong to win 3-1 and consolidate their position at the top of the medals tally.

With just one day left for the curtains to come down on the 4th edition of KIUG, Chandigarh University leads the standings with 26 gold, 17 silver and 16 bronze at the time of writing. Lovely Professional University continue to occupy second slot with 16 gold, 13 silver and 3 bronze while Jain University are third with 12 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze

In the men’s badminton final, DS Saneeth gave Jain University the lead with a win over Lakshya Sharma. But Meiraba defeated former India junior no. 1 Aryamann Tandon 21-10, 22-20 to restore parity for Chandigarh University. The combination of Suraj Goala and Dhruv Rawat then put Chandigarh University ahead with a 17-21, 21-15, 21-16 win over the spirited Balkeshari Yadav and Tushar Gagneja and Manraj Singh wrapped up the final, beating Rohith Mariswamy 21-10, 21-9.

Adamas University did not break much sweat in the women’s team final with former national champion Anupama Upadhaya, also a TOPS development athlete, winning both her singles and doubles matches against Shri Jagdishprasad JT University.

Anupama defeated Chitwan 21-7, 21-11 in the singles and then teamed up with Tanisha Singh to get the better of Chitwan and Sakshi Gahlawat 21-14, 21-15.

The West Bengal outfit also clinched the women’s volleyball team gold win a 3-1 win in an exciting summit clash against Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam.

Adamas women started strong and raced through the first two set. But just when it looked like they were in cruise mode, they made many service errors and allowed their opponents to stage a comeback.

However, they raised the bar in the fourth set and took an aggressive approach to wrap up the match.

“We had lost to the same team in the finals of the All India University after leading 2-1 as two of our main players suffered an injury then. But this time we were determined not to give away the advantage and the girls pulled themselves well after the third set reversal,” said coach Tapan Ghosh while explaining his impromptu dance to celebrate the victory.