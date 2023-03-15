Kho Kho Federation of India to request NE states to include the game in schools

Tamulpur, Mar 15: Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) president Sudhanshu Mittal hinted there may be a team from Northeast playing in the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) this season scheduled to be held later this year.

Ultimate Kho Kho is India's first-ever professional Kho Kho League, promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the KKFI.

“Our efforts will be that a team is made from Northeast. We are trying to add another two teams in the league and we would definitely want one team from Northeast. The planning is on,” Mittal told The Assam Tribune during his visit to Tamulpur in Baksa district to inspect the progress of work for hosting the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship.

UKK has been launched with the objective to market and package India's indigenous sport into a professional structure. Odisha Juggernauts won the inaugural season beating Telugu Yoddhas, last year. It registered a viewership of 64 million, 41 million of which came from India, making UKK the third-most viewed non-cricket competition in India after the Pro Kabaddi League and the Indian Super League.

“Hopefully that (a Northeast team) happens from this season. If not, then from the next season.”

Mittal said they are going to write to the Northeast states to make it compulsory in schools.

“We will request all the Northeast states to make Kho Kho compulsory in their schools. It is already made in Arunachal Pradesh. The physical abilities of the kids living in high-altitude areas are stronger. And if the kids of the Northeast states start playing Kho Kho, it will be great. I think everyone will be encouraged after this Asian Kho Kho meet,” he opined.

Mittal who is also the president of the International Kho Kho Federation said they are organising the World Kho Kho Championship in London in July this year.

“For us, the big success is that 36 countries in all the continents play Kho Kho. And we are preparing to bring the maximum number of teams to participate in the world meet in England. Let me see, how things turn out to be. In due course of time, we can decide how many teams will be part of that tournament,” he added.

On India’s role, Mittal said: “Our next scheme is we will be sending coaches to different countries and teach the locals the basics of the game. This is a process of keeping an eye to make Kho Kho an Olympic sport. We will have to fulfil the requirements.”

He said their target is to spread Kho Kho in more than 90 countries as of now.

The 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship will start from March 20 to 23 at the playground of Tamulpur Higher Secondary School. More than 10 countries – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka and the host India – will participate.