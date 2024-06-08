Kevin Pietersen congratulates PM Modi with post in Hindi for bagging third term

New Delhi, June 7: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Friday took to social media to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on earning a third consecutive term, posting a message in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.



Bharat ka netritva karne ke liye ek aur karyakaal hasil karne ke liye @Narendramodi ko bahut bahut badhai. Mai jab bhi Bharat ata hun, desh behtar se behtar hota jata hai. Kya shandar kaam hai, sir, Shubkamnain aur dher sara pyar KP, said the message.



Roughly translated, the message said, Many congratulations on securing another term to lead India @narendramodi. Every time I come to India, the country goes from better to better. What a great job, sir! Best wishes and lots of love.The post was accompanied by a photograph of Kevin Pietersen shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on an unspecified date.

Now aged 43, Pietersen, who was born in South Africa and learned cricket in his native country, made his Test debut for England on July 21, 2005 against Australia. He also played his last Test against Australia in 2014. In this period, KP played 104 Tests for England, scoring 8181 runs at an average of 47.28, hitting 23 centuries and 35 half centuries with a top score of 227.



He also played ODIs and T20Is for England and represented various franchises in many countries including the Indian Premier League in which he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), and Rising Pune Supergiants in 2018.



After quitting franchise cricket, he took up cricket commentary, visiting India regularly to work for various broadcasters.