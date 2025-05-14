Kathryn Bryce wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for April 2025

New Delhi, May 14: Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce has been named as the winner of ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for April 2025 after standout all-round efforts led to her becoming the Player of the Tournament in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan.

Kathryn beat competition from West Indies captain Hayley Matthews and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana to win the monthly honour. “It’s a real honour to win this award. Knowing that it’s being voted for by the global cricket community makes it that extra bit special; even just to be nominated alongside two players of the stature of Fatima Sana and Hayley Matthews, who both had fantastic tournaments themselves, was amazing,” said Kathryn in a statement by the ICC on Wednesday.

Kathryn blasted 293 runs in her five games at an astonishing average of 73.25. Her notable knocks included 91 against hosts Pakistan, 60 against Thailand and a glittering 131 not out against Ireland, also the highest individual score of the tournament.

Beyond her batting prowess, Kathryn also contributed with the ball, taking six wickets during the competition and was ultimately named the Player of the Series, though Scotland fell short of qualifying for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, slated to happen later this year in India.

“The World Cup Qualifier was a fantastic competition for our Scotland team. The way that we played our cricket and developed and grew in a format that we’ve not played a huge amount of together was great to see, and it was terrific to have a lot of different players standing up and taking charge of the game at various moments.”

“Across the board during the entire tournament in Pakistan, the standard of cricket was brilliant, and all the games were really close. It was a wonderful tournament to be a part of and hopefully, we’ll have more opportunities to build on the momentum we created there,” she added.

_IANS



