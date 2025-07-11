Karbi Anglong’s Morning Star FC to represent Assam in Durand Cup 2025

Guwahati, July 11: From the quiet hills of Diphu to the grandeur of Asia’s oldest football tournament — the journey of Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC (KAMSFC) is nothing short of a dream. Born in 2008 with the simple aim of giving young footballers in Assam a platform to shine, the club is now preparing to make its debut in the prestigious Durand Cup, set to kick off on July 23.

“It’s a moment of immense pride for us,” Waisong Bey told The Assam Tribune . Waisong is a club’s former captain and the current manager.“We are not just representing Karbi Anglong, but the entire Assam on one of the biggest football stages in Asia.”

The club, nurtured on local talent and grassroots efforts, will compete in Group D alongside Punjab FC, ITBP FT and Bodoland FC, with their matches scheduled to be played in Kokrajhar. Their campaign begins on July 27 against ITBP FT at the SAI Stadium.

Humble roots, high hopes

Looking back, Waisong is full of gratitude for the people who laid the foundation of the club. “It was never about winning trophies. It was about providing a positive outlet for the youth, about building something meaningful for the region,” he reflects.

The club’s founders — Mukul Kathar (founding president), George Rongpi (general secretary) and Miji Kro (chief administrator) — are credited with sowing the seeds of what is now one of Assam’s most promising football outfits.

Their efforts bore fruit in the form of multiple titles — the Assam State Premier League (ASPL) in 2015 and again in 2023-24, as well as regional trophies like the KASA Football Championship and the CEM Gold Cup.

And the rise hasn’t stopped. KAMSFC has also earned promotion to the I-League 2 for the 2025-26 season, a landmark achievement for a club that started with minimal resources.

“This could only happen because of the unwavering support we’ve received from the people of Assam, especially from Karbi Anglong,” says Waisong, who also doubles up as the team’s coach. “We are a club made up of home-grown players, and we’re proud of that. Our focus remains on giving local talent a national platform.”

Present club president Sengkan Ronghang and general secretary Bikram Teron also share the optimism. “We’ve always believed in the club’s vision. Playing in the Durand Cup is a massive milestone,” they said.

Waisong, who had the honour of representing the club at Rashtrapati Bhavan during the unveiling of the Durand Cup trophies by President Droupadi Murmu on July 4, called it “a moment of great inspiration.”

“I was lucky to be part of that ceremony. It gave us motivation and the belief that we belong on this stage,” he said.

The Durand Cup challenge

The Durand Cup — first played in 1888 — returns this year for its 134th edition, with matches to be held across Kolkata, Shillong, Jamshedpur, Kokrajhar, and Imphal. A total of 24 teams have been placed in six groups. The top team from each group, along with two best second-placed sides, will progress to the knockout rounds.

The tournament will open on July 23 with Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights East Bengal FC taking on South United FC at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Other ISL teams in the fray include Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mohammedan SC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC.

Defending champions NorthEast United FC will begin their title defence on August 2 in Shillong against the Foreign Services Team.

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC is the second team from Assam to participate in this edition, following Bodoland FC’s entry into the competition.

“It’s great to see more clubs from Assam making it to the Durand Cup,” said Assam Football Association secretary Dr Sangrang Brahma. “Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC’s inclusion is a testimony to their consistent effort and passion.”

A dream that lives on

For the players, the officials, and the fans, the journey to the Durand Cup is about more than just football — it’s about aspiration, belief and community spirit.

“It all started as a dream. Today, we’re living it,” says Waisong, his voice filled with quiet pride. “We hope to make Assam proud — not just by participating, but by competing with heart and conviction.”