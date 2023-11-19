Kangaroos prevail in the ‘Ocean of Blue’ in Ahmedabad

Guwahati, Nov 19: Just before the start of the match, Australian captain Pat Cummins said, "nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent" and he did that in style as Australia dominate India in the final of the ICC Men’s World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Pat Cummins and Co defeated India by 6 wickets to clinch their sixth ODI World Cup trophy.

Chasing a target of 241, the Aussies played like champions and reached the target with seven overs to spare. Though David Warner went early, Travis Head didn’t let that disturb their tempo with a brilliant 137 off 120 balls. He was well supported by Marnus Labuschagne who scored a solid unbeaten 58 in 110 balls.

Earlier, it seemed the Australian bowlers saved their best for last while Indian batting faltered when it mattered the most, getting bowled out for a below-par 240 on a tricky pitch.

There was a deafening silence at the packed 132,000 Narendra Modi Stadium and across every nook and corner of India, and 'King Kohli' found it hard to take the long walk back to the pavilion after he played on one from Cummins. Kohli scored 54 off 63 balls. This was his fifth consecutive 50.

On a track where stroke-making became extremely difficult with each passing over, KL Rahul's composed 66 off 107 is worth its weight in gold but he would have ideally liked to bat till the end having done the hard grind.

Brief score: India 240 all out in 50 overs (KL Rahul 66, Virat Kohli 54; Mitchell Starc 3/55). Australia 241/4 in 43 overs (Travis Head 137, Marnus Labuschagne 58 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 2/43).