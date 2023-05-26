85 years of service to the nation
Sports

Kailash Kher loses cool at Khelo India function

By IANS
Kailash Kher loses cool at Khelo India function
Photo: Meta

Lucknow, May 26: Famous singer Kailash Kher, who arrived here to perform at the inaugural ceremony of Khelo India University Games on Thursday night, lost his cool during the function.

In a video that has gone viral, Kher is heard saying angrily that he was made to wait for one hour. He asked the audience to learn manners.

"What kind of Khelo India is this? Does it happen like this? It doesn't work like this...," he says and adds that "imagine a star had to suffer so much. How much the players must have suffered."

Reports said that Kailash Kher was stuck in a traffic jam for about an hour which annoyed him.

However, at the end of the opening ceremony, Kailash Kher won everyone's heart with his singing. The players present in the stadium danced to his songs. He sang his super hit songs from 'Babm Babm Bam', 'Mangal Mangal', 'Gaura'.

IANS


