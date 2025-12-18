Junior WC hero Prince Deep Singh keen to learn from David Harte at HIL 2026

New Delhi, Dec 18: Fresh from his impressive performance at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup, where he played a key role in India’s bronze medal victory, young goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh is entering the Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 full of confidence. The Tamil Nadu Dragons goalkeeper was one of India’s top performers during the tournament, making crucial saves in a shootout against Belgium in the quarterfinals and maintaining steady performance throughout the matches.

Prince Deep reflected on how the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup has influenced his mindset, saying, “I am much more confident now after this tournament because I played well in front of such a big home crowd. When I used to make saves, the fans cheered me a lot and it was a great motivation for me."

“During the shootout, when I saw so many fans behind me in the stadium, I told myself that I have to stop the ball for them. After I saved the fourth shootout, there was a lot of noise again and my confidence went even higher. When the fifth one came, I believed that I would stop it, and it became a double-save. That moment was the best for me and it went viral as well,” Prince Deep recalled.

As he gears up for the HIL, Prince Deep will rejoin the Tamil Nadu Dragons, playing alongside legendary Irish goalkeeper David Harte, with whom he also shared the dressing room last season. Talking about how David Harte influenced his growth last season, Prince Deep explained, “He is like one of the world’s best goalkeepers. He taught me how to handle pressure, which is the most important thing for us. Earlier, I used to fall very fast and commit early, but he told me to stay on my feet and react at the last moment. Playing and practising with such a big player will help me a lot and I am looking forward to learning more from him.”

The young goalkeeper also emphasised how watching Harte closely during training helped him refine his fundamentals and decision-making skills. “I used to watch him from behind during practice, to see what he does at different moments. He told me that during penalty corners you have to stay relaxed and keep yourself cool because there is so much pressure. He always said that negativity has to be kept out of the ground and you should only focus on what you are doing inside the field,” Prince Deep said.

Since last season, Prince Deep feels he has made significant progress, thanks to regular exposure at the international level and extended training at national camps under the guidance of PR Sreejesh, the former Indian goalkeeper and current head coach of the men's junior team. In addition to all the training and international tours, Sreejesh helped Prince Deep secure medals in two major tournaments—winning a silver at the Sultan of Johor Cup and a bronze at the recent Junior World Cup.

“There is a lot of change in my game now. Earlier, I was a little scared during matches, but now I am very different. My last two tournaments went well. In training, coach sir (Sreejesh) always taught me to not focus too much on the result, but to play simple, make basic saves, communicate more on the field, and stay connected with the game,” he explained.

Both Sreejesh and David Harte are iconic figures in international hockey, having competed against each other in major tournaments and even played together in the initial seasons of the Hockey India League in 2014. Having trained under both, Prince Deep noted the similarities in their playing styles and said, “Both of them have taught me how to handle pressure and control myself. They always say that whatever decision you take, take it with full conviction. If you concede a goal, don’t lose confidence; forget it quickly and think about the next action. They both focus a lot on decision-making, defensive shape and staying calm.”

Prince Deep addressed the Tamil Nadu Dragons, expressing regret over their semi-final loss last season but remaining hopeful about the team's prospects for the upcoming campaign. “Last time, we made a few mistakes and we will work on that this season. Most of the team is the same and our camp starts soon. We have a good balance in the squad, and everyone is focused on improving from last year,” he stated.

As the Hockey India League prepares to start, Prince Deep feels that the competition and knowing his opponents will enhance the excitement, especially since his teammates from the Junior World Cup will now be competing against him. "I know how many of these players play and their strengths and weaknesses, so it will be fun competing against them in the league. It’s going to be a very exciting season,” he concluded on an amusing note.

The Men's Hockey India League 2026 starts on January 3rd, with Tamil Nadu Dragons hosting Hyderabad Toofans in Chennai for their opening match.

--IANS