Junior Men’s Hockey: Rohit to lead India at upcoming Sultan of Johor Cup

New Delhi, Sep 22: Hockey India, on Monday, announced the 18-member junior men’s hockey team set to participate in the upcoming edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. Defender Rohit has been named as captain.

The squad includes goalkeepers Bikramjit Singh and Princedeep Singh; defenders Rohit, Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil P B, and Ravneet Singh; midfielders Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Rosan Kujur, and Manmeet Singh; and forwards Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, and Gurjot Singh.

"The team has been preparing well for the Sultan of Johor Cup. We have a good team, and with the Junior World Cup coming up, this tournament will be a good platform and rehearsal for the players to test themselves against strong opponents and gain valuable international experience. We are looking forward to putting up a good performance in Malaysia," Coach PR Sreejesh said.

India won the bronze medal in the previous edition of the tournament and will look to build on that performance this year. They will begin their campaign against Great Britain on October 11, followed by a clash with New Zealand on October 12.

They will then face Pakistan on October 14, Australia on October 15, and conclude their round-robin stage with a contest against hosts Malaysia on October 17. The top two teams in the standings will advance to the final, scheduled for October 18.

Goalkeepers: ‎Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh

Defenders: Rohit (C), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil P B, Ravneet Singh

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh

Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Gurjot Singh

