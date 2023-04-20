Jordan Gil scores 4 as Northeast United in semis of Super Cup

Guwahati, April 20: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) secured a position in the Super Cup semifinals after a thumping victory over the Churchill Brothers FC at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala on Wednesday.



Wilmar Jordan Gil netted four goals while Gani Nigam and Jithin MS scored one each as the Highlanders ran out 6-3 winners in their final Group D game.

NEUFC came out of their blocks and put Churchill Brothers FC under pressure right from the beginning of the game.

The NEUFC Striker got his name on the scoresheet with an imposing strike into the top corner from 25 yards out in the 27th minute. The Highlanders scored their second goal before the half-time break as Gil slotted it home into an empty net.

The Colombian forward completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute when he stretched his leg at the near post to turn Tondonba’s excellent delivery into the net.

Three minutes later, Churchill Brothers FC pulled one back through Kingslee Fernandes. Martin Chaves reduced the deficit further for the Goan side by scoring a stunning free-kick from the edge of the penalty box.

Gil scored his fourth of the night and made it 4-2 for the Highlanders with a composed left-footed strike. NEUFC extended their lead further with Kerala duo Jithin MS and Gani Nigam combining well inside the opposition's final third, with the latter providing the finishing touch.

Churchill Brothers FC had their third goal of the night as NEUFC defender Mohammed Irshad headed into his own goal. However, the Highlanders restored their three-goal lead in the stoppage time when Jithin MS found the back of the net with a great finish and NorthEast United FC stormed into the semifinals of the Super Cup.

NorthEast United FC will now take on Odisha FC in the second semifinal on Saturday.