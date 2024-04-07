J&K's Bilquis Mir scripts history as India's first woman jury member at Paris Olympics

Guwahati, April 7: In a moment of pride for the people of India, Bilquis Mir from Jammu and Kashmir is all set to script history by becoming the first Indian woman to serve as a jury member for the forthcoming Paris Olympics, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11.

In a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the Indian Olympic Association stated, “Bilquis Mir, water sports promoter, developer, athlete, jury member of Indian Kayaking and Canoeing association has been nominated as the member of the jury to officiate at the Paris Olympics games. She is the first person from India to be appointed as a jury member at the Paris Olympics.”

Starting her journey in 1998 as a canoeist from Kashmir and subsequently representing the country, Bilquis also served as a jury member at the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, in 2023.

Earlier, Paswan Singh, the joint secretary of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), was the first Indian to be a jury member at the Tokyo Olympics for shooting.



