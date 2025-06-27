Jithin MS signs contract extension with NorthEast United FC till 2028

Guwahati, June 27: India international Jithin MS has signed a contract extension with NorthEast United FC, which will keep him with the club until the end of the 2028 season.

Jithin, 27, joined the club at the start of the 2022-23 season and turned out for the Highlanders 79 times across competitions with 14 goals and 15 assists so far. Jithin, who won the Santosh Trophy with Kerala (2017-18) and multiple I-League titles with Gokulam Kerala (2020-21, 2021-22), has flourished at NorthEast United FC.

Jithin’s impact reached new heights during the 133rd Durand Cup, where he was awarded the prestigious Golden Ball as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. He scored four goals and provided three assists during the campaign, helping NorthEast United FC lift their first-ever major trophy.

In the 2024–25 ISL season, Jithin continued to impress with his electrifying pace and flair down the flanks. He was the only Indian player to feature in the league’s top ten for assists, finishing with five. He is sixth on the list of players with the most chances created (41 chances) and is one of the three NorthEast United FC players on the top-10 list, alongside Alaaeddine Ajaraie (52) and Buanthanglun Samte (43).

“My teammates and the coaching staff have helped me improve a lot, and their support has been instrumental in winning the Golden Ball and earning a call-up to the national team. I’m proud to have achieved these milestones with NorthEast United FC. This club has become home over the past three years, and I’m delighted to continue for another three years,” Jithin said.

Hailing Jithin’s hunger to grow as a player every day, NEUFC head coach Juan Pedro Benali said he is delighted to know that Jithin would be with the Highlanders for the next three years.

“Jithin is an exceptional footballer, one of the best Indian players in his position, and what he has accomplished so far is truly commendable. His rise to becoming an India international is a testament to his relentless hard work, dedication, and hunger to grow every single day,” the Spaniard said.

NorthEast United FC CEO Mandar Tamhane said Jithin played a key part in the club’s journey.

“Jithin’s journey has been inspiring. His India call-up highlights the dedication and professionalism he brings to the pitch, embodying everything we strive for at NorthEast United FC. He is a key part of our journey, and we’re thrilled to have him with us for three more years,” said Mandar.