Jintimani is livewire in her team, says Devajit Saikia

Guwahati, April 1: BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia is hopeful that more girls will take cricket seriously as a career option, especially after the conclusion of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

“This is a giant step by the BCCI for bringing more popularity to women’s cricket and also to encourage the girls of the country to play the game. The WPL will provide more opportunities to the fringe players who couldn’t make it to the Indian team as there is an abundance of talent in various state teams. WPL is the platform where they can showcase their talents,” Saikia told The Assam Tribune during a conversation.

Mumbai Indians won the maiden WPL title beating Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the final that took place on March 26.

Saikia also thinks India is a trendsetter by conducting this kind of women’s league.

“A lot of positive vibes have already been created across the country and beyond. I’m sure in the days to come, women’s cricket will gain more popularity. And I will not be surprised if it goes on par with the men’s game. This will encourage the girls to take cricket as a career option,” Saikia, a former first-class cricketer himself, opined.

Five teams participated in the inaugural edition. Smriti Mandhana recorded the highest fee at Rs 3.4 crore.

Saikia who attended most of the matches including the final of the WPL is amazed at the standard of the fielding of the Indian girls.

“The standard of fielding was top class and the level of fitness of Indian girls was superb. Batting and bowling has been great beyond doubt. But I was amazed to see the super quality fielding,” he added.

“It was also a great learning experience for some Indian girls to rub shoulders with some of the best in the business. I’m sure they could learn a lot of things.”

Livewire Jintimani

Saikia has high words for Assam girl Jintimani Kalita who represented Mumbai Indians.

“I think she is the livewire of the team. After the team won, I saw her popularity among her teammates. She has a positive vibe in the team. Though she didn’t get plenty of opportunities, Jintimani proved her quality in whatever chance she got with the bat and ball. She also did tremendously well in fielding,” Saikia said.

He said that the 19-year-old all-rounder will encourage other girls in Assam to come up and play.

“She (Jintimani) is still very young. She has a lot more to achieve in her career. And the most important thing, she will inspire a lot of young girls in Assam to play cricket and do their best,” Saikia signed off.