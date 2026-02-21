Jemimah Rodrigues hits 2,500 T20I runs milestone

Adelaide, Feb 21: India batter Jemimah Rodrigues completed 2500 runs in the T20 Internationals, achieving the feat during her outing with the willow against Australia in the final and deciding T20I of the three-game series at the Adelaide Oval.

Before walking into the crease at No. 3 for the third T20I, Rodrigues had accumulated 2492 runs in 104 innings. Playing her 118th T20 International, the Delhi Capitals skipper went past the 2500-run landmark with a boundary off Kim Garth in the fifth over of the first innings, having opted to bat first.

Rodrigues became only the fourth female Indian cricketer to reach the landmark in women’s T20Is after skipper Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and opening batter Shafali Verma. The India opener, also Rodrigues’ teammate at Delhi in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), reached 2500 T20I runs earlier this week while scoring a quick 29 off 23 balls at the top of the order in the Canberra T20I.

During the same match, Kaur set an impressive record by becoming the most-capped international player in women’s cricket. On February 19, in her 356th international game, the Indian World Cup-winning captain overtook New Zealand legend Suzie Bates to secure the record for the most international appearances by a woman.

Following Kaur and Bates, Ellyse Perry, who made her historic 350th international appearance for Australia on Saturday, ranks third among women cricketers with the most appearances.

The all-rounder made history by becoming the first Australian woman to reach 350 international games, celebrating her 20th year at the highest level.

Speaking of the series so far, the visitors dismissed the Aussies for 133 at the SCG in the first match, then quickly reached 50/1 in 5.1 overs before rain interrupted. India were significantly ahead of the DLS par score and managed to seal a win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Australia made a strong comeback at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Sent in to bat again, they achieved a higher-than-average total, thanks to Georgia Voll's aggressive 88. They faltered slightly near the end of their innings, but India responded with a quick start. Nevertheless, the Australian bowlers changed their pace effectively, causing a collapse that allowed the hosts to defend their total convincingly and level the series.

The two sides are currently locked in the third and final game of the T20I leg of India’s tour, with the Women in Blue reaching 101/1 in 12 overs courtesy of Mandhana’s powerful half-century and Rodrigues’ firepower.

--IANS