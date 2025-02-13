Jay Shah thanks India, England teams for their support to organ donation campaign

Ahmedabad, Feb 13: International Cricket Council (ICC) Chair Jay Shah on Wednesday thanked the India and England men's cricket teams for their support for the "Donate Organs, Save Lives" campaign. The two teams extended their support to the initiative ahead of the third ODI between the two teams at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday.

"A heartfelt thank you to cricket fans across India and to @indiancricketteam’s captain @rohitsharma45 and @englandcricket skipper @josbuttler for coming together to amplify the message of “Donate Organs, Save Lives,” said Jay Shah in a post on his Instagram handle on Wednesday. Shah also informed through his post that the two teams coming together in support helped amplify the message with 22,482 pledges. "Proud to share that we’ve crossed 22,482 pledges a testament to the power of sport in driving real change. Together, we can make a difference! 🇮🇳 #DonateOrgansSaveLives," said Shah.

The two teams' involvement in promoting this initiative was announced by Jay Shah on his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) where he prompted people to donate organs to help others in need. “Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all the gift of life," he added.

“One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let’s come together and make a difference!" ICC chair Shah posted on X," Jay Shah concluded. As per the programme, the two teams came together before the third ODI on Wednesday to promote the initiative. India defeated England by 142 runs in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium riding on a century by opener Shubman Gill and half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli. After setting up a massive score of 356 runs, the Indian bowlers came up with a fine all-round show with Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Azar Patel and Hardik Pandya claiming two wickets each as England were bowled out for 214 in 34.2 overs.