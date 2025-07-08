Jay Shah extends condolences on death of Afghanistan umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari

Dubai, July 8: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah has expressed its sorrow at the death of Afghanistan umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari at the age of 41.

A member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, Shinwari officiated in 25 ODIs and 21 T20Is, making his debut in international cricket in December 2017, overseeing an ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland in Sharjah. His most recent international assignment was the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in Al Amerat, Oman, in February this year.

Shah mourned Bismillah’s death and expressed condolences to his family.

"Bismillah was a prominent umpire respected by players, peers, and officials alike. He was a regular on the international cricket circuit and had a long career ahead of him," he said in a statement.

“His contributions to the game were huge, and he will be deeply missed by the cricket community. We are profoundly saddened by this loss and extend our condolences to his family and loved ones."

The Afghanistan Cricket Board also extended their condolences on social media on Tuesday.

"ACB’s leadership, staff, and entire AfghanAtalan family are deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of Bismillah Jan Shinwari, a respected member of Afghanistan’s elite umpiring panel. It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of Mr. Shinwari’s demise following an illness.

"Bismillah Jan was a great servant of Afghan cricket. The Afghanistan Cricket Board extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and the entire Afghan cricket fraternity."

