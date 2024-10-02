Jaiswal, Siraj share best fielder medal in Test series win over Bangladesh

New Delhi, Oct 2: Left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj were jointly awarded the best fielder medal at the conclusion of India’s 2-0 series win over Bangladesh, after claiming a whirlwind seven wicket win at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. In a video posted on bcci.tv, India’s fielding coach T Dilip revealed Jaiswal and Siraj beat competition from captain Rohit Sharma and batter KL Rahul to grab the best fielder in the series honour.

"This time around we have two winners for this because I felt the effort at which we went about and as Rohit said our catching percentage in these two Tests was 9% which is really appreciable. I thought two people deserved this medal and someone who had every game passed on showed a lot of intent and none other than Jaiswal and Siraj."



Jaiswal was a contender for his fantastic catching, rock solid concentration and hand eye coordination. For Siraj, Dilip said, "He’s been a live wire on the field, whether its Chennai or Kanpur. Turning every moment to an opportunity to make a difference, it's outstanding.”



Though Rohit didn’t get the medal, Dilip was effusive in his praise for his fielding skills. "When it comes to catching, I think he is as reliable as Swiss watch." Talking of Rahul, Dilip commented, "He’s someone who has really shown his strong reflexes and really has been very, very composed when it comes to catching everything to do some very excellent work.”



In the series, India’s catching was top notch and Dilip praised the entire team for putting their best foot forward in this aspect of the game. "Whether it was humidity in Chennai or challenging weather in Kanpur, one thing I feel was constant was the intent to convert those half chances into game changing moments." "It was very much evident, so well done. Special mention to our slip cordon and close-in catchers in conditions where reflexes and confidence were tested we were absolutely spectacular and well done."

With the thumping series win over Bangladesh, India improved their World Test Championship point percentage to an impressive 74.24 and consolidate their pole position. India will next face New Zealand in a three match home Test series, starting on October 16 in Bengaluru, followed by games in Pune and Mumbai.