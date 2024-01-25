‘I’ve been misquoted’ Mary Kom refutes retirement rumours

Guwahati, Jan 25: Refuting swirling rumours about her retirement, Indian boxing champion MC Mary Kom addressed the buzz on Thursday, asserting that she has not retired and clarifying that she is still in the boxing arena with no intention of hanging up her gloves.

Expressing her enduring competitive spirit, the legendary boxer emphasised that her hunger to achieve significant milestones still burns brightly. Dismissing any misconceptions, she stated that she was “misquoted” regarding retirement and affirmed that if and when she decides to make such an announcement, she will personally address the media.

In a statement, Mary Kom said, “I haven’t announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of media whenever I want to announce it. I have gone through some media reports stating that I have announced retirement and this is not true.”

Elaborating on the source of the misunderstanding, she said, “I was attending a school event in Dibrugarh on 24 January 2024 wherein I was motivating children and I said, ‘I still have hunger of achieving in sports but the age limit in Olympics doesn’t allow me to participate though I can carry on with my sport’. I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I will announce retirement I will inform everyone.”

Hailing from the north-eastern state of Manipur, Mary Kom stands as a trailblazing female boxer. She achieved a historic feat by becoming the first to secure six world titles in boxing. Additionally, her remarkable triumph at the 2014 Asian Games marked her as the first Indian woman to clinch a gold medal in this challenging sport.

With an illustrious career, the six-time world champion, Mary Kom, attained her latest medal, silver, at the 2021 Asian Championships. Her remarkable achievements include securing a total of 8 world championship medals, along with 7 medals at the Asian Championships. Additionally, she boasts 2 medals from the Asian Games and, notably, a gold medal from the Commonwealth Games, showcasing her unparalleled success at the highest levels of international boxing.