It's the team culture to make everyone comfortable: Rishabh Pant reflecting on his debut in 2017

Mumbai, Jan 31: India star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant shared reflections on his debut with the Indian Team and how the team made him feel welcome on his debut after an impressive run in the 2016 U19 World Cup.

Pant made his international debut against England back in 2017 in the third game of the three-match T20I series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Recounting the moment when he took his initial strides onto the international stage, Pant shared the awe that enveloped him. "The majority of the time I didn’t feel like that. I was in awe at the beginning. You had watched all of them on TV. But they were all welcoming. Even the super seniors made me comfortable,” said Rishabh Pant in Star Sports ‘Believe’ series.

The senior players, Pant recalled, played a pivotal role in making him feel at home, weaving a tapestry of camaraderie that is intrinsic to the team's culture. "It’s the team culture to make everyone comfortable. And when it happens at the start, it's good. Because at 17-18 years, you know nothing about life," Pant expressed, acknowledging the nurturing environment that surrounded him.

“You have experiences of course, I tried to learn as a kid. I think all of these things are a benefit, not everyone gets experiences like these. And the things you learn from your experiences help you a lot in your life. Your brain starts reading life like that,” he added.

On debut, Pant found himself walking to the crease during the 19th over, inheriting the baton after left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills dismissed the seasoned Yuvraj Singh. In those crucial moments, Pant's raw talent and fearless approach shone through as he unleashed a boundary through short fine leg, etching his name in the annals of Indian cricket history.

While he might have remained unbeaten at 5 off 3 balls, Pant's contribution was symbolic, a testament to the unyielding spirit of youth ready to make its mark. In the grander scheme of the match, India amassed a colossal score of 202 for the loss of 6 wickets, fueled by commanding half-centuries from the seasoned Suresh Raina and the ever-steady MS Dhoni.

The climax unfolded with a bowling spectacle led by Yuzvendra Chahal, who wove magic with figures of 4-0-25-6. The opposition succumbed to the relentless Indian attack, capitulating at 127 in 16.3 overs.