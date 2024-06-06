ISSF World Cup: Sarabjot Singh qualifies for final in top spot at Munich

New Delhi, June 5: Sarabjot Singh shot a quality 588 to secure the top spot in qualification and make the final of the Men’s 10M Air Pistol at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich on Wednesday.



Sarabjot became the third Indian to make the medal rounds at this Munich World Cup, after both Ramita and Esha Singh had finished sixth in earlier event finals in Air Rifle and Air Pistol.



Among other Indians in the men’s pistol, Arjun Cheema and Varun Tomar, both shot scores of 582, to finish 10th and 11th respectively. The only Indian in the Women’s Air Pistol, Rhythm Sangwan, could not make much headway either, finishing 16th with a score of 575.



The women’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) squad, however, looked sharp as Anjum Moudgil (591), Sift Kaur Samra (588) and Ashi Chouksey (588), sailed through their elimination rounds. In the men’s 3P, Chain Singh (592), Swapnil Kusale, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar also comfortably negotiated the elimination hurdle. The 3P shooters will shoot their qualification rounds on Thursday.

China continued to dominate proceedings, picking up the men’s 25M Rapid Fire Pistol gold with Li Yuehong. On Tuesday, Vijayveer Sidhu (587) missed making the top six final round of the event by a point. Bhavesh Shekhawat (583) was 11th, while Anish (579) was 22nd.



China now has four gold medals with France in second place with one.

