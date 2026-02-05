ISL 2026: Nuno Reis completes move to Mumbai City FC till season end

Mumbai, Feb 5: Mumbai City FC has strengthened their side ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) by signing the Portuguese centre-back Nuno Reis on a short-term deal, which will keep him in the club until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old comes with a lot of experience in various leagues around the world. The defender has also played for ISL champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the AIFF Super Cup 2024-25. Nuno, however, parted ways with the club last summer.

The two-time ISL champions welcomed the new star with a post on X. "We are delighted to announce the signing of Portuguese defender Nuno Reis until the end of the season," they wrote.

Reis has played his football widely in the A-League with Manchester City FC, where the defender won three A-League Premierships and the 2021 Championship before joining Mohun Bagan in 2024.

The ISL 2025 season is set to kick off next week with defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant hosting Kerala Blasters at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

A total of 14 teams will compete in the 12th edition of the tournament. Mumbai City FC will start its campaign in the league on February 19 with a clash against Chennaiyin FC at the Football Arena in Mumbai.

Nicknamed "The Islanders", the Mumbai FC club has dominated the ISL since its inception in 2014. They are the joint-most successful club in ISL history, along with Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Mumbai's team has won four titles, which include two League Winners Shields and two ISL Cups. They created history in March 2021, when they became the first club to lift the ISL League Shield and the ISL Trophy in one season. They finished in sixth position in the 2024-25 season with 36 points in the 24 league games. The club won only nine matches and suffered defeat in ten encounters.

