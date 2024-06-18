ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC rope in young forward Gurkirat Singh

Chennai, June 18: Chennaiyin FC have secured the services of young forward Gurkirat Singh as their eighth signing for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The forward has joined the Marina Machans from Mumbai City FC on a two-year deal that will keep him in the club till 2026.

The 20-year-old from Punjab is known for his ability to operate on the left side of the field and contribute heavily to the attack. Gurkirat made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut with Mumbai City FC and he was also part of the team that lifted the ISL League Shield and ISL title in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

"We wanted to add power and pace to our forward line and Gurkirat was someone we were keeping an eye on. He was a handful when he played against us in the Super Cup and his goalscoring record for the India U20's speaks for itself," head coach Coyle said. Having played regularly for an ISL club, the talented footballer has a great understanding of the level required to win in the league and is expected to play a crucial role with his sublime skills at Chennaiyin.

"To be honest I love Owen Coyle as a coach. He's a brilliant coach and I want to play under him," Gurkirat Singh expressed excitement about joining Chennaiyin. Gurkirat has played a total of 67 matches in his career, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

The forward began his career with Indian Arrows to hone his skills before moving to Mumbai City FC to make a mark in the league with his remarkable performances.