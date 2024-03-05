ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United's Playoffs challenge takes a hit with 2-2 draw against Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad, March 5: Hyderabad FC struck twice late in the second half to hold NorthEast United FC to a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Gachibowli Stadium here on Monday night. Parthib Gogoi brought an end to his nine-match-long streak without finding the back of the net in the 32nd minute of the game on Monday night.

Picking the ball down the centre against a haphazard Hyderabad FC backline, he backed his instincts to go for the goal from distance and converted the effort to secure his fourth strike of the season.

The home team’s defence never really came to the fore tonight, and it reflected in the second essay of the game as well. Seasoned goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani ensured that NorthEast United FC didn’t add more to their tally, making three saves and completing an impressive 92% of his 26 passes in this match.

However, there is little he could have done to prevent the own goal that Hyderabad FC defender Alex Saji scored six minutes into the second half, giving the Juan Pedro Benali-coached side a decisive lead in the contest.

However, Hyderabad FC and their trust in their youngsters paid off tonight. The side didn’t let their shoulders down, and instead gave it their all to give a strong fight and bag all they could from the game. It started with Makhan Chothe ending his goal drought in the 70th minute. Chothe had taken 17 shots without scoring a goal this season, and it took a headed effort from a cross by Abdul Rabeeh to cut the deficit for starters.

Hyderabad FC carried on that momentum, and so did Chothe. From a long throw-in, the ball ended up at his feet and the youngster launched a strong shot from the inside channel of the left flank. His shot was blocked by goalkeeper Mirshad Michu, but the ball deflected to Joao Victor who was positioned merely yards away from goal. Victor merely tapped the ball in to equalise and make this only the fifth game from which Hyderabad FC picked up a point from in this game.

Hyderabad FC will next take on Chennaiyin FC on March 9, whereas NorthEast United FC will square off against Punjab FC on March 7.