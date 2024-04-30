ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC confirm their spot in final with 2-0 win over FC Goa

Mumbai, April 29: Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored goals late in the match as Mumbai City FC defeated FC Goa 2-0 in the second leg of their semi-final fixture here on Monday to confirm their date in the final with Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

The Petr Kratky-coached Mumbai City are thus set to rematch the Mariners for a shot at becoming the ISL Cup Winners after the Kolkata based side beat them to claim the League Winner's Shield and become the ISL Champions earlier this month.

Leading 3-2 from the first leg, a strike each by Diaz and Chhangte in the second half ensured that the Gaurs didn’t produce a late come back, akin to the one that the Islanders had propped up in the reverse fixture in Goa.

Chhangte, with nine strikes to his name this term before this game, was a teasing presence around the defence of the Manolo Marquez-coached team. The star winger had scored 10 goals in ISL 2022-23 when he was crowned with the Golden Ball award. In certain phases of this season, it appeared that he would be unable to match up to his numbers from the last campaign.

However, his form picked up just as Mumbai City FC began gaining steam in the last few months, with Chhangte coming to their rescue in multiple important moments.

Monday night at the Mumbai Football Arena was one of those moments, with his goal in the 83rd minute a result of the Gaurs exploring opportunities upfront after the overall aggregate tilted 4-2 against them after the opening strike by Diaz.

As the entire Islanders setup got pulled back behind to defend against the FC Goa offensive onslaught, the dynamic duo of Vikram Partap Singh and Chhangte teamed up to slice open the backline of the Gaurs. Vikram’s through ball met Chhangte, who eased past Ayush Dev Chhetri and Udanta Singh to find the back of the net for the Islanders for the 10th time in ISL 2023-24.

However, the foundation of that was set up by the opening goal from Diaz. Upon sensing a goal scoring opportunity from a corner kick in the 69th minute, Mumbai City FC overloaded the box with numbers. Skipper Rahul Bheke, positioned on the far post, firmly headed the delivery that was stopped by FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh.

However, Diaz, staying true to his sharp scoring skills, lapped upon the rebound and netted it home from close range to help his men get a decisive foot forward in the proceedings. Finally, Mumbai City FC confirmed their placing in the summit clash with a thumping 5-2 victory on aggregate across both legs against the Gaurs.